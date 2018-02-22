A sharp-eyed 3-year-old boy who noticed smoke coming from the roof in a Durban children's home has been hailed as a hero after he raised the alarm which lead to the safe evacuation of all 55 children before a fire gutted the building on Tuesday night.

The fire broke out in a cottage in the wing of the Edith Benson Children’s Home‚ which houses 55 children in the baby and toddler section‚ shortly before 8pm. The children and 12 child and youth care workers who were with the children‚ were evacuated before firefighters tried to bring the blaze under control.

The fire spread to other cottages and destroyed the kitchen‚ lounge‚ and dining and play areas.

The home is run by the non-governmental organisation‚ Child Welfare Durban.

Edith Benson Children's Home manager Firdose Moola‚ who was one of the first to respond to the fire. told the social development MEC Weziwe Thusi‚ who conducted an in-loco inspection on Wednesday morning‚ that as soon as the 3-year-old notified the child care worker‚ she alerted her colleagues and the children were all taken to safety.