The vice-chancellor of the University of South Africa has refuted claims by a white professor that her appointment as acting executive dean in the College of Law was dropped in favour of her black counterpart.

Professor Mandla Makhanya on Thursday explained to the SA Human Rights Commission panel investigating allegations of racism‚ unfair discrimination and harassment in the faculty that he did not appoint the former deputy dean‚ Professor Melodie Labuschaigne‚ to the position of dean.

He said he interacted with the staff of the college on June 30 last year‚ on the eve of the lapsing of the contract of the then executive dean‚ Professor Rushiella Songca‚ to get nominations for the position to avert a crisis because they would not have a dean come the following day.

Makhanya told the three-member panel that the only name that came from the floor during the staff assembly was that of the then director of the School of Law‚ Professor Omphemetse Sibanda.

“As things stand‚ her name (Labuschaigne) had not been presented…to say her name was dropped is problematic…wherein I did not have her name in the first place‚” he said.