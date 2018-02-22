South Africa

Zim parents desperate to be back with their children

22 February 2018 - 11:12 By Katharine Child
Image: 123RF/canjoena

The parents of eight Zimbabwean children who have been detained by the Department of Social Development for three months do not know where they are.

Grace* arrived in Rustenburg to see her six-year-old boy on Wednesday, but was first told by social workers at the centre where he had stayed that she was not permitted to see him. Then on Wednesday afternoon she learned the children including her son had been moved to an unknown destination.

Eight children, aged two to 12, were being kept against their parents’ wishes at a youth house in Rustenburg, after the truck they were travelling in from Zimbabwe to their parents in Cape Town was intercepted in November. The children were coming  to visit their parents who are illegally in the country and do not have visas. Many of the children do not have legal documents, were not travelling with their parents and are considered unaccompanied, according to the parents’ advocate Simba Chitando.

For the rest of this story, visit Times Select.

Most read

  1. Hawks seize major abalone consignment at Durban harbour Sci-Tech
  2. Taxi drivers killed as bullets fly at Cape Town rank South Africa
  3. Education team probes food poisoning claims at Ngqeleni school South Africa
  4. Abducted couple's car central to terror investigation South Africa
  5. Inside the greatest show on Earth: how Trump won America Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Hundreds of snakes discovered in Argentinean apartment
Ford Kugas are still ticking time bombs‚ says victim of latest blaze
X