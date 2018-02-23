South Africa

AfriForum opens criminal complaint against NPA boss

23 February 2018
Shaun Abrahams. File photo.
Image: Alon Skuy

AfriForum lodged a criminal complaint of perjury and defeating the ends of justice against National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams on Friday.

“It is clear that Abrahams is not fit and proper to hold the position that he does. AfriForum therefore appeals to President Cyril Ramaphosa to fire Abrahams with immediate effect and to appoint a new NDPP who will act without fear‚ favour or prejudice‚” said Monique Taute‚ head of AfriForum’s Anti-Corruption Unit.

Taute tweeted confirmation of the criminal complaint. An application by three NGOs to confirm a court order setting aside Abrahams’s appointment will be heard by the Constitutional Court next Wednesday.

The High Court in Pretoria ruled in December that former president Jacob Zuma’s appointment of Abrahams had to be set aside because the former head of state was too conflicted to make an appointment to the post because he is facing possible criminal charges.

Both Abrahams and Zuma’s legal teams appealed the ruling.

