Atul Gupta 'got the cream' of Vrede dairy project

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it has bank statements that prove that Atul Gupta benefitted from the proceeds of crime in relation to the Vrede dairy farm project.

The information is contained in an answering affidavit submitted by acting Asset Forfeiture Unit head Knorx Molelle in response to Gupta’s application asking the High Court in Bloemfontein to review and set aside the freezing of R10-million on his personal bank account.