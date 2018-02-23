She said he head-butted her and when she slapped him‚ he threw her over a chair‚ which resulted in her dislocating her shoulder and fracturing a rib.

Both were taken to the office of the disciplinary teacher‚ a Mr de Koker.

Esethu said her request that her mother be called was refused.

She alleged that De Koker did not properly investigate the fight but he did tell them to never speak of it.

She added that when she returned to class‚ her geography teacher suggested that she deserved to be assaulted.

She also claimed that some teachers have been threatening pupils with suspension if they spoke about the assault‚ which took place last week.