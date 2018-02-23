South Africans do not need to fear periods of darkness due to the shutdown and failure of the Gupta-owned Optimum Coal Mine to supply coal to Eskom.

The power utility said it’s capability to generate power from its Hendrina power station will not be affected despite Optimum’s shutdown failure to supply the power utility with coal from February 17. Optimum is the majority coal supplier to Hendrina.

Eskom revealed on Thursday that Optimum‚ which supplies 80% of its coal needs for Hendrina‚ had indicated last week it would be unable to continue supplying coal as it had operational and financial challenges.

From Wednesday‚ workers at the mine downed tools as they demanded answers about whether they would receive their monthly salaries due on Friday.