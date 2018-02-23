South Africa

Home Affairs department confirms inspection at former Gupta channel

23 February 2018 - 07:41 By Staff Reporter
Mzwanele Manyi's company Lodidox owns The New Age and ANN7. File photo.
Image: Moeletsi Mabe

South Africa's Department of Home Affairs has confirmed what it calls "a routine inspection" that was undertaken at the ANN7 Studios in Midrand‚ Johannesburg‚ on Thursday‚ February 22.

The action is believed to be related to staff from India who may not have work permits.

"As part of its mandate‚ the Inspectorate Directorate of the Department undertakes regular inspections on the basis of information provided to them‚ which information would demand a thorough investigation including in loco inspections‚" the department said in a statement.

"In this regard‚ our officials visited ANN7 Studios to verify information related to visas of certain individuals employed by the organisation.

"Once verified‚ the Department will release the findings of the inspection."

The Gupta family's Oakbay Investments sold its shares in ANN7 and The New Age to Mzwanele "Jimmy" Manyi's Lodidox last year‚ in a "vendor-financed" deal‚ reportedly for R450-million.

