Illegal abalone worth R2.3-million seized at Durban port
23 February 2018 - 18:14
The raid was carried out by the Hawks and South African Revenue Service customs officials‚ SARS said in a statement on Friday.
Earlier this month the Hawks seized illegally harvested abalone from a container in Port Elizabeth.
“Based on the intelligence from the Port Elizabeth bust‚ a ship travelling to Sri Lanka was ordered to return to South Africa and arrived in Durban earlier this week‚” SARS said.
Two sniffer dogs led to officials removing a container from the ship. Hidden among other items were 156 boxes of frozen abalone worth R2.37-million.
The abalone was handed over to the Department of Agriculture‚ Forestry and Fisheries and the Hawks for further investigation.
