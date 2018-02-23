South Africa

Illegal abalone worth R2.3-million seized at Durban port

23 February 2018 - 18:14 By Timeslive
Abalone. File
Image: SAPS

The raid was carried out by the Hawks and South African Revenue Service customs officials‚ SARS said in a statement on Friday.

Earlier this month the Hawks seized illegally harvested abalone from a container in Port Elizabeth.

“Based on the intelligence from the Port Elizabeth bust‚ a ship travelling to Sri Lanka was ordered to return to South Africa and arrived in Durban earlier this week‚” SARS said.

Two sniffer dogs led to officials removing a container from the ship. Hidden among other items were 156 boxes of frozen abalone worth R2.37-million.

The abalone was handed over to the Department of Agriculture‚ Forestry and Fisheries and the Hawks for further investigation.

