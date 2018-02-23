Acting Head of Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation‚ Lieutenant General Yolisa Matakata spoke on Friday about the Hawks' investigations into the Estina dairy.

While she revealed that an arrest warrant for Ajay Gupta was issued - she said it was for an unrelated case of corruption.

You can read her full statement below:

After a tremendous amount of work over the last year‚ the Hawks completed its first phase of the investigation in November 2017 and referred the matter to the National Prosecuting Authority for a decision.

I want to thank the Hawks Serious Corruption Investigation team who did remarkable work in this case. Once you have a better sense of how much we have done‚ you will understand why I am so grateful and proud of their efforts.