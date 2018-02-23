Mystery deepens in search for missing couple

Anti-terrorism cops and hostage negotiators are scrambling to piece together the last known movements of a missing Cape Town couple thought to have been abducted by acolytes of terror group Isis. The couple left their last trace at a secluded bush lodge in the rolling hills of Zululand in northern KwaZulu-Natal. What befell them from the time their 4X4 made the arduous climb on a gravel road out of the valley is unknown. Their car, a key piece of evidence, was found in Waterloo, north of Durban, on Sunday night. Blood evidence was recovered, say sources.

