Equal Education’s Daniel Linde said they would write to the school to inform leaders that the threat to remove learners from school‚ even if undocumented‚ is unconstitutional.

“A school may not refuse admission of a learner‚ or remove a learner‚ because of their status or because of their lack of documentation.

“There is no doubt that the right to basic education‚ which vests in everyone [not just documented South Africans] is covered‚” Linde said.

In February last year‚ Eastleigh Primary school sent out a letter informing “all foreign parents” that their children would not be allowed onto school premises if they could not prove their documentation was in order. The letter sparked fury after being circulated on social media.

According to Linde‚ Equal Education wrote to the school after the incident happened and the school retracted the letter. The organisation also wrote to the departments of home affairs and education to discuss the issue.

“We received no response to these letters‚ despite following up. That is why yesterday's tweet says the state has not stepped in to deal with this situation‚” he said.

The departments of education and home affairs did not respond to TimesLIVE questions on Friday.