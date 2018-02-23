The SA Bureau of Standards is investigating allegations that its processes were abused in order to approve the use of coal from Gupta-linked mines‚ a parliamentary committee has revealed.

Joanmariae Fubbs‚ chairperson of the portfolio committee on trade and industry‚ said the issue was first raised during the parliamentary inquiry into state capture at Eskom. During the hearings it emerged that the Tegeta mine contract was suspended after it was discovered that 50% of its coal was non-compliant. However‚ the suspension was lifted after tests conducted by the SABS.

Fubbs said she had learnt that the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) had subsequently investigated the matter and that senior management of SABS had found a possible case of collusion and/or manipulation of processes at the SABS laboratory in Mpumalanga.

“I became aware that preliminary information from SABS shows a clear breach of established protocols and that the tests conducted for the Brakfontein/Tegeta coal was irregular in a number of aspects‚” Fubbs said.