The Eastern Cape’s best search and rescue dog‚ Olive‚ has been reunited with her handler after she went missing a week ago in Sulenkama‚ about 30km from Qumbu.

Constable Songezile Katikati said he was stressed out because he had no idea whether she was alive or healthy.

She was found on Wednesday morning when a search party‚ consisting of various K9 units and the Mthatha mounted unit searched the dense forest near Sulenkama.

“She was spotted underneath a low cliff by members of the search group. She was unable to get out and her colleagues went out and managed to free her‚” a police statement said.

Katikati said: “When I found her she jumped onto me with great joy. I could see the relief in her eyes. I was also relieved. I cried when I saw her. I was so excited.”

Olive has been checked by a vet and “she is fine. I am so glad she is doing well‚” he said.

Olive went missing during a rescue mission when she was chased by other dogs.

Katikati and Olive have been together since 2012. They are best friends and companions and the two won the "Best Rescue Dog" award in 2014‚ 2015 and 2016.