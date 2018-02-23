South Africa

The Gupta empire is crumbling‚ says OUTA

23 February 2018 - 15:33 By Timeslive Reporter
Atul Gupta. File photo.
Atul Gupta. File photo.
Image: Kevin Sutherland

The once-powerful Gupta empire is collapsing‚ with at least eight businesses filing for business rescue‚ the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse said on Friday.

“It was inevitable that the empire would implode. South Africans are fierce defenders of justice. With their support‚ OUTA‚ other civil society organisations and the media have worked tirelessly to expose and oppose their looting and to see that justice prevail‚” said Ben Theron‚ the organisation’s chief operating officer.

OUTA said that it had found records at the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) showing that at least eight Gupta companies had filed notices to start business rescue proceedings.

The affected companies were:

  • Optimum Coal Mine (Pty) Ltd;
  • Optimum Coal Terminal (Pty) Ltd;
  • Tegeta Exploration and Resources (Pty) Ltd;
  • Koornfontein Mines (Pty) Ltd;
  • Shiva Uranium (Pty) Ltd;
  • Islandsite Investments One Hundred and Eighty (Pty) Ltd;
  • Confident Concept (Pty) Ltd; and
  • VR Laser Services (Pty) Ltd.

Islandsite and Confident Concept owned properties which included the Gupta compound and Mzwanele Manyi’s television and newspaper offices‚ said OUTA. Confident Concept was reported to own a Porsche driven by Duduzane Zuma.

Optimum and Koornfontein supply coal to Eskom. Employees at Optimum mine were this week desperately trying to find out if they would be paid.

“OUTA sympathises with the hundreds of employees and their families who now face an uncertain future‚” said Theron. "Every effort should be made to keep the mines remain open to ensure job security for the miners and continuation of crucial coal supply to Eskom.”

READ MORE

IN FULL | Hawks boss Lt-Gen Yolisa Matakata on Estina investigations

Acting Head of Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation‚ Lieutenant General Yolisa Matakata spoke on Friday about the Hawks' investigations into ...
News
3 hours ago

Hawks mum on identities of remaining Estina suspects

The Hawks on Friday refused to provide details on the five suspects still wanted in the Estina dairy project case.
News
4 hours ago

Ajay Gupta sought for 'corruption'

The Hawks confirmed in a briefing on Friday that Ajay Gupta was being sought in connection with a corruption investigation that is separate to their ...
News
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. SA ranks 71 out of 180 countries on corruption South Africa
  2. Police must undergo ‘sex work sensitisation workshops’‚ says gender commission South Africa
  3. Second Gupta-owned coal mine fails to pay workers‚ NUM says South Africa
  4. Tears of joy as Olive the rescue dog is found South Africa
  5. Inside the greatest show on Earth: how Trump won America Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Hundreds of snakes discovered in Argentinean apartment
Ford Kugas are still ticking time bombs‚ says victim of latest blaze
X