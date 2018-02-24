The church a gang of Eastern Cape police killers used as a base for their deadly crime spree is under investigation for operating as an alleged "satanic" cult and will be shut down.

The Seven Angel's Ministries church was the scene of a bloody shootout on Friday night when the alleged murderers refused to surrender to police who surrounded the sprawling complex of zinc shacks and brick buildings.

Their refusal was sent through a hail of gunfire‚ which saw heavily armed officers retaliate‚ killing seven suspects and arresting 10 others.

An unknown number of gunmen‚ armed with automatic rifles‚ managed to escape.

Since Wednesday night‚ a task team comprising of various specialised police units have been tracking the killers of five Ngcobo police station officers and a retired soldier.

The attack on the police station was described as having been carried out with military style precision.