King Goodwill Zwelithini prays for rain

24 February 2018
King Goodwill Zwelithini.
King Goodwill Zwelithini.
Image: THEMBINKOSI DWAYISA

Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini will pray for rain and better produce from the small and commercial farmers to address food security during the Amarula ceremony at the eMachobeni royal palace in Ngwavuma in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

The three-day annual event‚ also known as Umkhosi Wamaganu‚ started on Friday and will end on Sunday. It is organised by the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Arts and Culture in conjunction with the Zulu royal family.

The ceremony celebrates the first harvest of Amarula fruit which grow predominantly in the northern part of the province. These trees grow naturally in this region and its fruits signify the generosity of mother nature.

King Zwelithini will officiate the ritual of new beginnings with women from all over the uMkhanyakude district who will bring the beverage from the first harvest of Amarula to the king to take the first sip before declaring the drink open to everyone.

During the ancient ceremony the Zulu monarch also prays for rain and better produce from the small and commercial farmers for food security in the country.

KZN Arts and Culture MEC Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi said this year’s event will attract many tourists and royal dignitaries from the across the country and beyond its borders.

“Our neighbouring countries use our Amaganu ceremony to pay a special visit to the king which ties in well with our department goal of social cohesion‚” she said.

