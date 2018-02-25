Cops investigate case of culpable homicide after accident kills five
25 February 2018 - 15:52
Limpopo police are investigating a case of culpable homicide after a road accident outside Thohoyandou that claimed the lives of five people.
According to a post on the SAPS Twitter account‚ eight people were seriously injured in the accident‚ which occurred on Saturday.
No further details were given.
