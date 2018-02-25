One person was killed and another sustained moderate injuries when a bakkie rolled on Meadow Road in Modderfontein‚ north east of Johannesburg‚ on Saturday night.

“ER24 treated a man‚ believed to be 29 years old‚ for moderate injuries. He was transported to a nearby hospital for further medical care.

“A man‚ believed to be 26 years old‚ was declared dead by other emergency services on scene‚” said ER24 spokesperson Annine Siddall.

She said the fire department and Gauteng traffic police were on scene for further investigations.