Sea rescuers aid stricken fishing boat and yacht

Members of the National Sea Rescue Institute had to assist a stricken fishing boat as well as a yacht in South African coastal waters on Saturday.

Reinard Geldenhuys‚ NSRI Agulhas station commander‚ said that on Saturday morning the crew was activated following a request for assistance from fishermen on a chuckie fishing boat‚ Ahi‚ which reported to be taking water in a deteriorating sea state five nautical miles from Struisbaai in the Western Cape.

“We launched our sea rescue craft Spirit og Agulhas and on arrival on the scene we found the fishermen safe and we towed them to Struisbaai Harbour without incident‚” Geldenhuys said.

On Saturday afternoon‚ the NSRI crew in East London was alerted by the Transnet National Ports Authority and then later by the Buffalo City Yacht Club about a female French solo sailor aboard the yacht Kaerou needing assistance.

Geoff McGregor‚ NSRI East London station commander‚ said the woman requested assistance into the Eastern Cape port as her yacht was experiencing motor failure.

“When the yacht was closer to Port at 20h26 the sea rescue craft Spirit of Lotto was launched and we rendezvoused with the yacht and towed the yacht into port without incident.”