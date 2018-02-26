South Africa

Back-yard dwellers demand Makhura's attention over housing

26 February 2018 - 15:02 By Isaac Mahlangu
Gauteng Premier David Makhura.
Image: DANIEL BORN

About 120 back-yard dwellers from Daveyton in Ekurhuleni arrived in 11 taxis to get Gauteng Premier David Makhura’s attention.

They staged a peaceful protest outside the legislature building‚ calling on the premier to immediately address corruption in the allocation of RDP houses.

The Activists for Service Delivery (ASD)‚ an organisation representing back-yard dwellers‚ said its members been waiting for years for the allocation RDP homes - despite having been approved by the province’s human settlements department.

ASD leader Mboneni Nkosi told TimesLIVE's sister publication Sowetan that numerous visits to the provincial human settlements and the legislature had borne no fruits.

“We even sent a petition to this very same legislature in July last year‚ but nobody bothered to respond. We now want to get Makhura’s attention‚ so that he knows we remain homeless despite RDP houses been allocated to us.

“Houses are being built but there’s corruption in the allocation process‚" siad Nkosi.

