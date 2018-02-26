The family of a Mitchell’s Plain woman who went missing two years ago will be having a birthday celebration in her name on Wednesday.

This comes as Western Cape police have announced a R50‚000 reward for anyone with information on Raymonde Boltman’s whereabouts. The young mother was last seen at a bus stop on her way to work.

“The only thing that is breaking us down is the not knowing. Not knowing what happened that day. That is the worst. If we can get any information on her whereabouts‚ it would save us from the agony that we have been in‚” said her sister‚ Genevieve Boltman.

Raymonde left for work on April 20‚ 2016. Her mother walked with her to the bus stop where Raymonde was due to catch a bus to Elsies River where she worked in a factory.

“We really want to know what happened that day. We try to find ways to get through it but the hardest part remains not knowing what happened to her that day‚” Genevieve told TimesLIVE.

Police spokesperson Sinathi Joni said: “Raymonde was reported missing on 2016-04-20 after she was last seen dropped off at a bus stop to go to work the same day at approximately 5.25am but never reported for work. She is of average build‚ medium height‚ weighs 65kg with black hair‚ black eyes‚ flat nose‚ thin upper lip‚ thick lower lip and a scar on her forehead.

“The South African Police Service is issuing a R50‚000 reward to anyone willing to share information that could result in the discovery of her whereabouts. The public is urged to come forth with information and make contact with Philippi SAPS on 021 377-5042 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111. Any and all information exchanged will be treated with high confidentiality.”

Genevieve described her sister - who would turn 26 on Wednesday - as a bubbly‚ talkative person who was well liked by everyone.

The family has had to raise Raymonde’s daughter‚ who was five months old at the time of her mother’s disappearance.

“Her daughter is two years old now. You won’t believe it but she still remembers her mother. We show her photos of her mother. We always try to keep the memory of her alive. When she walks past the photos‚ she talks to it as if she was talking with her mother. We don’t understand‚ but she knows what her mother looks like.”

She said over the past two years‚ community members have provided information to the police but “nothing constructive that the police can work with.”