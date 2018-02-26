Four accused cop killers appear in Ngcobo court

Four men accused of killing five policemen in a raid on an Eastern Cape police station last week appeared briefly in the Ngcobo Magistrate’s Court on Monday on five counts of murder.

They also each face two counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances and a count of attempted murder.

The case of the murder against a former soldier is still being investigated‚ said SAPS task team head Major-General Kholekile Galawe‚ who is also head of the Northern Cape Hawks.