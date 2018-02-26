South Africa

Four accused cop killers appear in Ngcobo court

26 February 2018 - 19:30 By Lulamile Feni
The accused Andami Monco‚ 30‚ Kwanele Ndlwame‚ 22‚ Siphosomzi Tshevu‚ 23‚ Siphosihle Tatsi‚ 19‚ appeared but did not plead.
Image: GroundUp/ Nombulelo Damba-Hendrik

Four men accused of killing five policemen in a raid on an Eastern Cape police station last week appeared briefly in the Ngcobo Magistrate’s Court on Monday on five counts of murder.

They also each face two counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances and a count of attempted murder.

The case of the murder against a former soldier is still being investigated‚ said SAPS task team head Major-General Kholekile Galawe‚ who is also head of the Northern Cape Hawks.

A crowd of about 200 people protested outside‚ with placards reading “No bail for police killers!” and “Do not kill our police officers”.

All elected to conduct their own defence‚ even though Mthatha cluster chief magistrate Nozuko Mviko repeatedly pointed out that this could be to their disadvantage.

Ndlwame and Tshevu said they would be asking for bail. The others did not want bail.

Tatsi said he would have no home to go to and asked the court to find his mother.

“The only home I know is the Mancoba home (church). I know no other home.”

The state indicated it would oppose bail.

The case was remanded to March 8. They are being held in custody.

- DispatchLIVE

Five police officers and retired soldier were killed in Ngcobo on February 21 2018. Here’s what we know so far about the massacre.

