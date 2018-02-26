South Africa

Man arrested for shooting of Durban mom in front of daughter

26 February 2018 - 17:06 By Jeff Wicks
Thirty-three-year-old Bianca Parsons was shot in full view of her young daughter.
Image: 123RF/Pop Nukoonrat

Durban police have made a breakthrough with the arrest of a 33-year-old man in connection with the murder of a woman who was shot dead at a Wentworth petrol station on Saturday night.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Thembeka Mbhele confirmed that the man would appear in court soon.

It is understood that Parsons and her husband‚ along with the child‚ had stopped at a petrol station.

While her husband was inside the shop‚ Parsons was pulled from the car and shot twice in the upper body.

She died at the scene.

