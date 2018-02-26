Man arrested for shooting of Durban mom in front of daughter
26 February 2018 - 17:06
Durban police have made a breakthrough with the arrest of a 33-year-old man in connection with the murder of a woman who was shot dead at a Wentworth petrol station on Saturday night.
Police spokeswoman Colonel Thembeka Mbhele confirmed that the man would appear in court soon.
Thirty-three-year-old Bianca Parsons was shot in full view of her young daughter.
It is understood that Parsons and her husband‚ along with the child‚ had stopped at a petrol station.
While her husband was inside the shop‚ Parsons was pulled from the car and shot twice in the upper body.
She died at the scene.
