Durban police have made a breakthrough with the arrest of a 33-year-old man in connection with the murder of a woman who was shot dead at a Wentworth petrol station on Saturday night.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Thembeka Mbhele confirmed that the man would appear in court soon.

Thirty-three-year-old Bianca Parsons was shot in full view of her young daughter.

It is understood that Parsons and her husband‚ along with the child‚ had stopped at a petrol station.

While her husband was inside the shop‚ Parsons was pulled from the car and shot twice in the upper body.

She died at the scene.