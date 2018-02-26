Second pupil arrested in connection with shooting of fellow pupil
A second pupil from Dzenga Tshivhase High School in Thohoyandou in Limpopo has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the attempted murder of another pupil.
This followed the arrest of a 16-year-old and his father on Friday after the teenager allegedly shot a fellow pupil during a heated argument on the school premises.
The victim of the shooting incident was admitted to hospital on Friday and was discharged on Monday.
Police spokesman Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the second pupil‚ a 15-year-old‚ was arrested on Sunday.
"Both learners were released on warning and into the care of their parents until their next appearance‚" he said.
The pair will appear in the Thohoyandou Magistrate's Court on March 8.
The 37-year-old father of the pupil who allegedly fired the gun works as a shop manager in Phiphidi village. He was denied bail and his case was postponed to March 6 for further investigation.
Police said the shooting took place at the school toilets.
A former pupil at the school said it was the first time that an incident of this nature had occurred at the school.
"We are shocked because nobody thought the suspect could do something like that. He is quiet and loved by everybody‚" he said.
The two pupils will face charges of attempted murder and the father will face a charge of negligence regarding the safekeeping of a firearm.
An additional charge of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition has been added after it came to light that the father of the alleged gun-toting pupil did not have a licence for the firearm.
