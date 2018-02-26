Second pupil arrested in connection with shooting of fellow pupil

A second pupil from Dzenga Tshivhase High School in Thohoyandou in Limpopo has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the attempted murder of another pupil.

This followed the arrest of a 16-year-old and his father on Friday after the teenager allegedly shot a fellow pupil during a heated argument on the school premises.

The victim of the shooting incident was admitted to hospital on Friday and was discharged on Monday.

Police spokesman Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the second pupil‚ a 15-year-old‚ was arrested on Sunday.