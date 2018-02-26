Gauteng Premier David Makhura will engage President Cyril Ramaphosa to find a “new and more equitable” funding model for the expansion of Gauteng’s roads‚ as e-tolls have not worked.

“The new dawn must also bring a solution to the protracted and unresolved problem of e-tolls. It is loud and clear for all to see that e-tolls have not worked‚” Makhura said during his state of the province address on Monday in Johannesburg.

“I will engage President Ramaphosa in order to find a new and more equitable funding model to support the continued expansion of Gauteng’s road network and public transport system. Please send me‚” Makhura said‚ making a reference to the Hugh Masekela song Ramaphosa had quoted during his state of the nation address.