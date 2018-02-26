Book and art lovers may want to swot up on the "great unwashed" style that some followers of grunge music adopted in the 1980s‚ because the Cape water crisis means they will be going without many modern conveniences.

A flush toilet‚ ice in your drink and doing laundry are not on the menu if you're planning to attend this year's Woordfees‚ the literary and art festival of the University of Stellenbosch‚ taking place in March.

The organisers have issued a list of do's and don'ts for festival goers who will need to comply with the province's water saving measures as residents try to avert "day zero" scenarios - and explained why they are not cancelling the event.