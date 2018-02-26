South Africa

'They aimed to kill him' - Family of Ngcobo slain soldier

26 February 2018 - 10:42 By Lulamile Feni
The scene outside the police station where a gang of gunmen shot and killed seven police officers and one soldier inside the Ngcobo police station.
The scene outside the police station where a gang of gunmen shot and killed seven police officers and one soldier inside the Ngcobo police station.
Image: Thembile Sigqolana

The family of the soldier gunned down during last week’s attack in Ngcobo‚ which also left six police officers dead‚ said that the badly wounded Corporal Freddy Mbuzeni Mpandeni had managed to crawl for a couple of metres after being shot four times‚ the Daily Dispatch reports.

Mpandeni had been based in East London. Previous reports had said that Mpandeni‚ 56‚ was retired.

His son‚ Ncedo‚ said he suspected that when his father heard the gunshots early on Wednesday‚ he had gone outside to investigate‚ despite being unarmed.

“It was not just a stray bullet that hit him – they aimed to kill him‚” he said‚ adding the shots fired were all at close range.

“Despite having four bullets [in] his body‚ my father managed to crawl back towards his house‚ but collapsed [just outside the door]‚” Ncedo said.

Three police officers were killed in the execution-style attack on the police station. Mpandeni was killed as the suspects fled. The bodies of two more police officers were found about 6km away. A sixth officer‚ who had been wounded in the attack‚ died later in hospital.

There will be a memorial service for the Ngcobo Seven at the Methodist Church tomorrow.

Daily Dispatch

READ MORE

Parliament and religious watchdog row over Ngcobo attack

A row is brewing between Parliament and the country's religious watchdog after suggestions that MPs are to blame for the deadly attack on the Ngcobo ...
News
4 hours ago

Warnings on Ngcobo killer cult went unheeded

It was a ticking time bomb waiting to explode. This is how a state and church body described an Eastern Cape cult at the centre of a bloody police ...
News
4 hours ago

Twelve police officers killed since the start of 2018

Twelve police officers have been killed in South Africa since the start of the year.
News
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. Durban 'hijack' victim executed South Africa
  2. Home owners fume over Joburg property valuations South Africa
  3. Michelle Obama memoir 'Becoming' coming in November Books
  4. Higher power to intervene in DUT impasse South Africa
  5. Inside the greatest show on Earth: how Trump won America Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Quickfire with Miss South Africa 2017 Adè van Heerden
Hundreds of snakes discovered in Argentinean apartment
X