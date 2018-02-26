Gauteng has almost 2 million young people who are sitting at home doing nothing.

This was revealed by Gauteng premier David Makhura when delivering his state of the province address in the Gauteng legislature on Monday.

Makhura said these young people were "neither in employment‚ in education nor in training."

"Some of them are on the verge of losing hope‚ while others have drifted to crime and other social ills such as drug and substance abuse‚" he said.

Makhura said the province has in response launched the Ke Moja campaign‚ which has reached more than a million young people encouraging them to live clean and drug-free lives.

"Gauteng is also taking the lead in addressing youth unemployment and development... we introduced this large-scale and massive programme: Tshepo 1-Million‚ as an intervention to open opportunities with regards to demand-led skills development‚" said Makhura.