Two more hand themselves over in Ngcobo shooting massacre case

Two men believed to be leaders of the Seven Angels Ministries Church‚ which is at the centre of the death of 13 people this past week‚ have handed themselves over to the Ngcobo police where one of them was arrested on the spot.

Eastern Cape provincial Hawks spokesperson Captain Anelisa Feni said one of the two suspects was not charged and was released. "We can confirm that they handed themselves over yesterday but only one has been released while the other one has been arrested.”

Feni said another suspect was arrested by the police task team on Sunday. This brings the number of suspects nabbed in connection with the murder of five policemen and a soldier to 12.