Water usage to be halved at UCT

Students and lecturers alike will now need to use 50% less water every day‚ across all campuses at the University of Cape Town. Failure could risk heavy penalties being imposed on the institution.

A letter from the vice-chancellor's desk on Monday states that UCT's intention is to achieve this reduction in water use "not only during the current crisis but far into the future".

Day Zero - the day that taps and valves will be turned off across large areas of the city - is currently forecast for July 9.