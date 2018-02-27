Blood in Rohdes' room 'could have been from day-to-day living'

Murder accused millionaire Jason Rohde’s trial finally resumed on Tuesday after weeks of drama which saw him trim his legal team after being thrown into police cells.

The high-profile trial was postponed in November and has since had two false starts. But on Tuesday the prosecution called forensic crime scene expert and blood spatter analyst Captain Marius Joubert to testify about the crime scene – room number 221‚ the Spier Hotel‚ Stellenbosch – where Rohde’s wife‚ Susan‚ was found dead in the bathroom on July 24‚ 2016.

Joubert examined the room for “blood and blood stain patterns”. He said the couple’s blood was found on the duvet on the bed while Rohde’s blood was also found in the bathroom.