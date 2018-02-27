The Boeing 737-200 that was expected to cause peak-time traffic chaos in Johannesburg on Tuesday was delayed‚ but is still expected to disrupt motorists.

The plane was expected to leave from Jet Park in the east of the city at 5am and arrive at Fourways Mall at 5pm‚ affecting Jet Park‚ Isando‚ Chloorkop‚ Midrand‚ Dainfern and Fourways. But it only started on its journey after 7:30am.

Here is a map of the route: