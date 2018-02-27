South Africa

Casac to challenge public protector's Vrede report

27 February 2018 - 13:28 By Timeslive
The Vrede dairy farm. File photo
The Vrede dairy farm. File photo
Image: Mzwanele Manyi via Twitter

The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) has launched a legal challenge to the public protector's report on the controversial Vrede dairy project.

"We believe that Ms Busisiwe Mkhwebane has failed to discharge her duties in terms of the Constitution and the Public Protector Act in that she failed to conduct a thorough investigation‚ and wilfully ignored crucial information that has been in the public domain regarding the looting of public resources and other irregularities in the Vrede Dairy Project‚" Casac said in a statement.

"It is quite startling that the public protector can produce such a superficial report that whitewashes the involvement of key political leaders after an investigation that spanned four years."

The Vrede report has been criticised for ignoring key information‚ in particular evidence that implicated former mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane and members of the Gupta family.

The dairy project was meant to benefit residents of the Free State community but was allegedly funnelled to a Gupta-linked company.

Casac said it had filed an application in the North Gauteng High Court.

The Casac application can be found here

READ MORE

Hawks mum on identities of remaining Estina suspects

The Hawks on Friday refused to provide details on the five suspects still wanted in the Estina dairy project case.
News
4 days ago

IN FULL | Hawks boss Lt-Gen Yolisa Matakata on Estina investigations

Acting Head of Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation‚ Lieutenant General Yolisa Matakata spoke on Friday about the Hawks' investigations into ...
News
4 days ago

Parliament committee praises Hawks for state capture arrests

Parliament’s portfolio committee on police has praised the Hawks for the progress made in arresting suspects linked to allegations of state capture.
News
11 days ago

Bail for Gupta associates in dairy farm scandal case

Bail has been granted to eight accused in the Estina Dairy Farm scandal case which has embroiled mining minister Mosebenzi Zwane and the embattled ...
News
12 days ago

Most read

  1. King Zwelithini calls on Zulus to rise over land South Africa
  2. Lions saved from Syrian and Iraq war safe moved safely to South Africa Sci-Tech
  3. Security guard killed in Newcastle heist South Africa
  4. Fourth suspect questioned in connection to KZN 'Isis kidnapping' South Africa
  5. Share your views on Times Select and you could win a Canon camera pack South Africa

Latest Videos

Drone captures snowmobile breaking through ice
Under construction: A look at the Strandfontein desalination plant
X