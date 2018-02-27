Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba says plans are under way to expropriate derelict buildings in the inner city in a bid to rejuvenate it.

The plans will see the city develop quality low-cost housing‚ student accommodation and affordable rental space for small businesses.

“As at 30 December 2017‚ 265 alleged hijacked buildings have been reported to the City and the matters are at various stages of investigation‚” Mashaba said.

“The redevelopment of such properties will greatly assist the city in enhancing access to low-cost‚ affordable housing for our residents close to economic opportunities. It is common knowledge that the City of Johannesburg is facing a housing crisis.”

Mashaba said the city is facing an estimated 300‚000 housing unit backlog; 158‚000 individuals on the housing waiting list; an estimated 190 informal settlements; and an estimated 3‚000 individuals migrating to Johannesburg per month. “It is therefore key for us to find new‚ innovative ways to address this crisis‚” he said.