South Africa

Creepy car terror for Eskom whistleblower

27 February 2018 - 06:36 By Kyle Cowan
Suzanne Daniels
Suzanne Daniels
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Eskom’s suspended head of legal compliance Suzanne Daniels believes she is under surveillance after a vehicle seen outside her Pretoria home aroused suspicion last week.

Her fears were confirmed when police explained to her – after speaking to neighbours‚ security guards stationed in the street and reviewing CCTV footage – that at least three cars had been seen in the vicinity‚ at one point stopping together in the road while the drivers spoke to each other from inside their vehicles.

A case of intimidation is being investigated following the incident as well as death threats and other incidents that Daniels had reported since August.

“We can confirm that a case of intimidation was opened and is being investigated. We cannot comment at this stage on who the suspects are‚” said Gauteng SAPS spokesman Captain Mavela Masondo.

- For more on this story‚ visit Times Select

Most read

  1. DUT head shares his ‘truth’ hours before visit by deputy minister South Africa
  2. North West health boss gave Gupta firm R30m. Why hasn't he been fired? South Africa
  3. Cape Town framer designs a plate you don't have to wash South Africa
  4. Slain Ngcobo police officers to be laid to rest today South Africa
  5. Share your views on Times Select and you could win a Canon camera pack South Africa

Latest Videos

Who's in and who's out: President Cyril Ramaphosa reshuffles his cabinet
Ngcobo killings: what we know so far
X