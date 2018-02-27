Creepy car terror for Eskom whistleblower

Eskom’s suspended head of legal compliance Suzanne Daniels believes she is under surveillance after a vehicle seen outside her Pretoria home aroused suspicion last week.

Her fears were confirmed when police explained to her – after speaking to neighbours‚ security guards stationed in the street and reviewing CCTV footage – that at least three cars had been seen in the vicinity‚ at one point stopping together in the road while the drivers spoke to each other from inside their vehicles.

A case of intimidation is being investigated following the incident as well as death threats and other incidents that Daniels had reported since August.

“We can confirm that a case of intimidation was opened and is being investigated. We cannot comment at this stage on who the suspects are‚” said Gauteng SAPS spokesman Captain Mavela Masondo.

