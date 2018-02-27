Zulu monarch King Goodwill Zwelithini has called on all Zulus to donate R5 each for the fight against the proposed dissolution of the Ingonyama Trust.

The king has also vowed that Zulus will never allow that their land be taken away from them and they will be prepared to die over this issue.

"Land cannot be removed from the traditional leadership. In fact‚ the land is like the soul of the body of traditional leadership. We will never allow‚ not for one day‚ that we be killed by taking our soul.