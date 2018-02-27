Malnutrition remains a serious problem facing South African children‚ with Gauteng‚ Free State and KwaZulu-Natal having the highest number of young children who are stunted - while the North West and Western Cape have the highest percentage of children who are underweight.

This is contained in a report released by Statistics South Africa on the latest evidence on the realisation of government’s early childhood development (ECD) goals for children aged from birth to six years.

The report found that Gauteng (34.2%)‚ Free State (33.5%) and KwaZulu-Natal (28.5%) had the highest percentage of children who were stunted‚ compared to other provinces. North West (12.6%) and Western Cape (11.9%) had the highest percentage of children who were underweight.