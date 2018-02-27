Freedom of Religion South Africa (For SA) is questioning why authorities did not alert law enforcement if they were aware of the "ticking time bomb" that culminated in the killing of police officers allegedly by members of the Mancoba Seven Angels Ministry cult and the subsequent shootout at their “church”.

The organisation said the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural‚ Religious‚ and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commission) has responded to the killings at the Ngcobo police station by saying that‚ if Parliament had given the Commission the power to regulate the religious community‚ the deaths could have been prevented.

"However‚ the Department of Social Development of the Eastern Cape alerted the CRL to the cult as far back as 2016‚ after the Department had rescued 18 children from the cult‚" it pointed out.