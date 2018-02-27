When a Diep River‚ Cape Town‚ resident saw a green BMW parked in a bushy area near a train station as she left a municipal office on Thursday last week‚ she didn’t pay it much attention.

She had no idea that this vehicle could become key in the investigation into what happened to a missing Cape Town woman.

“I came from the municipality’s office at 3.45pm and on my way home‚ I noticed the car. The one thing that stood out was that the car didn’t have number plates. My first thought was that the car must have been stolen. I don’t think the security guards noticed the car because the car was hidden so well‚” the woman‚ who did not want to be named‚ said.