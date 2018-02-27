The convicted Lethebo Rabalago‚ 25‚ popularly known as the 'prophet of Doom'‚ wants the sentencing on three counts of contravention of the Stock and Agricultural Remedies Act to run concurrently.

Rabalago was charged and convicted after church attendants shared pictures on social media of the prophet spraying insecticide in congregants' faces at close range.

His lawyer Edmond Lubusi asked the court to put the counts together and asked the court to consider the seriousness of the offence as well.

"The court should also be aware that the instrument which was used in spraying the victims was not confiscated. The community out there‚ through the department of health‚ wanted my client to stop using Doom and that wish was served‚" said Lubusi.

He said Rabalago should be imposed with a corrective justice where he will go back to his community and get reunited with his victims.