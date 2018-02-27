South Africa

Prophet Lethebo Rabalago sprays Doom on a congregant at Mount Zion General Assembly.
The convicted Lethebo Rabalago‚ 25‚ popularly known as the 'prophet of Doom'‚ wants the sentencing on three counts of contravention of the Stock and Agricultural Remedies Act to run concurrently.

Rabalago was charged and convicted after church attendants shared pictures on social media of the prophet spraying insecticide in congregants' faces at close range.

His lawyer Edmond Lubusi asked the court to put the counts together and asked the court to consider the seriousness of the offence as well.

"The court should also be aware that the instrument which was used in spraying the victims was not confiscated. The community out there‚ through the department of health‚ wanted my client to stop using Doom and that wish was served‚" said Lubusi.

He said Rabalago should be imposed with a corrective justice where he will go back to his community and get reunited with his victims.

However‚ magistrate Frans Mahodi asked why Rabalago failed to meet the victims and apologise for his actions. Lubusi said the 'prophet of Doom' was told not to approach the witnesses in this matter.

The controversial prophet has since dropped his usual tantalizing tailored suits and now dresses in a military-style jacket and grey jeans.

Rabalago is convicted of four counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and three of contravening the Stock and Agricultural Remedies Act of 36 of 1947‚ which deals with pest control operators.

Mitigating arguments in the sentencing of Rabalago continues in the Mookgopong Magistrate's Court.

