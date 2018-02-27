The Constitutional Court on Tuesday ruled in favour of three coloured employees who left their jobs as a result of alleged racial discrimination which manifested itself in physical‚ verbal and mental abuse.

The three men had approached the Constitutional Court last year after the Labour Appeal Court held that the Labour Court would not have jurisdiction if a dismissal dispute by the employees had not been referred to a conciliation process.

The case goes back to September 2011 when Theo September‚ Dean September and Ronald Paulsen‚ left their employ with CMI Business Enterprise CC.

The three‚ who were the only black employees of the company‚ performed technical and mechanical duties on mining related projects.

In October 2011‚ they referred an “unfair discrimination” dispute to the Commission for Conciliation‚ Mediation and Arbitration for conciliation. The dispute remained unresolved.

The three men then instituted proceedings in the Labour Court in 2012 seeking an order that their resignations amounted to “automatically unfair dismissals” based on racial discrimination.