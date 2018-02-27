A security guard has been killed and another injured in a shootout with robbers during a cash-in-transit heist near Madadeni‚ Newcastle‚ in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.

Police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said that a security company had been collecting money from a business when they come under fire.

“While they were on their way out they were accosted by a group of suspects armed with firearms. They fired shots towards the security guards‚” he said.

“One man died at the scene while another sustained injuries. They took an undisclosed amount of cash and also robbed the security guard of his firearm‚” Zwane added.

He said that the attack had prompted a police manhunt in the area.

“The police are still searching for the suspects who fled the scene in their getaway vehicles‚” he said.

