A small Eastern Cape town will unite in their mourning on Tuesday in the wake of the murders of six police officers and an ex-solider.

Eastern Cape provincial police spokesperson Khaya Tonjeni said a funeral for those killed in an attack on the Ngcobo police station last week was set to start at 8am.

The local police station and the controversial Seven Angels Ministries Church are at the centre of the tragedy. In total‚ 14 people were killed‚ seven of them suspects who died in a gun battle with police two days after the police station attack.

It all started in the early hours of Wednesday morning‚ when an unknown number of gunmen stormed the local police station‚ opened fire and stole 10 guns. They killed Constable Kuhle Mathetha‚ Warrant Officer Zuko Mbini‚ Constable Zuko Ntsheku‚ Constable Nkosiphendule Pongco and Constable Sibongiseni Sandlana and an ex-soldier. A sixth police officer died later in hospital.

