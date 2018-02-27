Slain Ngcobo police officers to be laid to rest today
A small Eastern Cape town will unite in their mourning on Tuesday in the wake of the murders of six police officers and an ex-solider.
Eastern Cape provincial police spokesperson Khaya Tonjeni said a funeral for those killed in an attack on the Ngcobo police station last week was set to start at 8am.
The local police station and the controversial Seven Angels Ministries Church are at the centre of the tragedy. In total‚ 14 people were killed‚ seven of them suspects who died in a gun battle with police two days after the police station attack.
It all started in the early hours of Wednesday morning‚ when an unknown number of gunmen stormed the local police station‚ opened fire and stole 10 guns. They killed Constable Kuhle Mathetha‚ Warrant Officer Zuko Mbini‚ Constable Zuko Ntsheku‚ Constable Nkosiphendule Pongco and Constable Sibongiseni Sandlana and an ex-soldier. A sixth police officer died later in hospital.
On Friday night the police recovered the guns after killing seven people and arresting 10 suspects on the church premises.
This is not the first time the church has been caught up in a media storm. Two years ago police and social workers removed 18 children from the church because they were reportedly restricted from attending school. Older members were also reportedly forbidden from working.
The church and reported cult was run by the seven Mancoba brothers – Xolisa‚ Thandazile‚ Banele‚ Philile‚ Phuthumile‚ Benjamin and Ephraim – since 2015 after their father died.
Xolisa‚ Thandazile and Philile were killed on Friday night.
Banele told SAfm he believes his brother‚ Thandazile‚ was involved in the attack on the police station on Wednesday night‚ because he was not staying at the church premises.
Thandazile was one of the seven killed in the shootout with police.
In total‚ 12 suspects have been arrested in connection with the attack at the Ngcobo police station and ATM in the small town. Only four suspects appeared in the local magistrate’s court on Monday on charges of murder‚ attempted murder‚ and illegal possession of weapons and ammunition. The were remanded in custody pending their next court appearance on March 8.
Ncedo Mpandeni suspects his father‚ Corporal Freddy Mbuzeni Mpandeni‚ went out to investigate when he heard the gunshots on Wednesday morning. He was shot at close range.
“It was not just a stray bullet that hit him. They aimed to kill him‚” Ncedo said. “Despite having four bullets [in] his body‚ my father managed to crawl back towards his house‚ but collapsed [just outside the door].”
