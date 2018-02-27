Son traumatised after discovering his parents' dead bodies
The son of a Bulgarian couple who were executed in their Cape Town home is reeling after discovering his parents’ bodies in their Bergvliet home.
Sources suggest that the family’s lawyer‚ Marcello Stevens‚ arrived on the scene on February 12‚ before police did. Angelo Dimov and Nessie Peeva had been shot in the head earlier that day.
Stevens told TimesLIVE that he had called the Dimov’s 27-year-old son Georgi to go and check up on his parents’ house after family friends told him that they were missing. It is understood that friends became aware that Peeva and Dimov were missing after their six-year-old daughter was not picked up from aftercare.
Stevens said that Georgi called him before he contacted police because he needed “assistance to interact with the police”. He said that when he arrived on the scene Georgi was “nervous and panicking”.
Despite being inside the yard with Georgi‚ he said that he did not notice anything from the scene. Peeva’s body was found shot dead in the yard by police when they arrived on the scene‚ along with the family dog.
“He was on the scene first‚ then I instructed him to go to the police station to go and fetch uniformed officers. And when I arrived there he arrived there with uniformed junior officers‚” said Stevens.
At the time of Dimov’s murder‚ he was one of two suspects in a fraud case at the Bellville Commercial Crimes Court related to a Bulgarian credit card fraud syndicate operating from Cape Town’s affluent southern suburbs.
In the case‚ dating back to 2013‚ it is alleged that Dimov and another Bulgarian national defrauded hundreds of people in Zambia by cloning their bank cards‚ using devices placed on ATMs called “High Techs”. But their plans were cut short when transactions from Zambian accounts started being made en masse from ATMs across Cape Town.
Georgi was also arrested at the time after he was allegedly caught on camera making transactions using cloned bank cards.
Sources with knowledge of what is referred to as the “Bulgarian Mafia” in Cape Town say that Dimov was part of the organisation.
It is claimed by law enforcement and intelligence sources that the organisation has been involved in several illicit dealings‚ ranging from abalone smuggling to drugs to fraud‚ and that they are involved with other organised crime syndicates operating in Cape Town.
Stevens said that the police had “issues” with him having been on the scene with Georgi.
“An investigation is pending. If you wanted to ask me whether I was there with Georgi or not‚ I was there‚” he said.
“It’s going to be difficult to answer specifics because the police have a real issue with me doing that and the last thing I need is to give Georgi or anyone else more issues than what is necessary because it’s a trying time for them.”
