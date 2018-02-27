Son traumatised after discovering his parents' dead bodies

The son of a Bulgarian couple who were executed in their Cape Town home is reeling after discovering his parents’ bodies in their Bergvliet home.

Sources suggest that the family’s lawyer‚ Marcello Stevens‚ arrived on the scene on February 12‚ before police did. Angelo Dimov and Nessie Peeva had been shot in the head earlier that day.

Stevens told TimesLIVE that he had called the Dimov’s 27-year-old son Georgi to go and check up on his parents’ house after family friends told him that they were missing. It is understood that friends became aware that Peeva and Dimov were missing after their six-year-old daughter was not picked up from aftercare.

Stevens said that Georgi called him before he contacted police because he needed “assistance to interact with the police”. He said that when he arrived on the scene Georgi was “nervous and panicking”.