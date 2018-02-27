A man was stabbed in what appears to be a road rage incident which took place in Potschefstroom.

In a video that has gone viral on social media‚ a minibus taxi can be seen driving and being followed by a green Volkswagen Jetta.

The Jetta is seen blocking the minibus taxi on the road‚ causing the taxi driver to stop his vehicle.

The driver of the Jetta is then seen coming out to confront the minibus taxi driver‚ who also emerges out of his vehicle and attacks the other man with a knife.

eBlock Watch owner Andre Snyman said the incident is likely to have happened on Monday‚ as the video went viral the same day.

“I don’t know much about the video. All I have been told is the taxi driver stole the other guy’s cell phone and that’s why there was a chase‚” Snyman said.