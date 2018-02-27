Wife-beating investigation is in Gerrie Nel's sights

Advocate Gerrie Nel will lead a possible private prosecution into the case of a man accused of beating his wife.

The son of a well-known South African lawyer allegedly broke six of her ribs.

AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel announced this on Tuesday at their offices in Centurion.

The National Prosecution Authority (NPA) issued a nolle prosequi certificate on September 11 2015 to indicate they would not prosecute the alleged assault. The alleged assault happened on March 16 2015.

The couple has been married for 23 years. Divorce proceedings are under way.

The charge that Afriforum intends to try to prove is assault with the intention to do grievous bodily harm.

Kriel said Afriforum believes in equality before the law and wanted to intervene in this case because they believed the prosecution against their client's estranged husband was not pursued‚ "based on the fact that his father is a prominent figure".

"My simple reading is that the prosecution did not go ahead because of the (alleged) perpetrator’s family ties and surname."