Woman killed by lioness at game lodge

A woman was mauled to death by a lion at a game lodge on Tuesday morning.

According to Netcare 911 spokesperson Nick Dollman‚ paramedics were called to the scene at about 11am at a game lodge in Hammanskraal‚ north of Tshwane.

“Reports from the scene allege that a 22-year-old female victim was attacked and mauled by a lioness. When Netcare 911 paramedics arrived at the scene bystanders had initiated CPR. Tragically the victim had sustained severe injuries and she died at the scene. Documentation pertaining to her death was completed by Netcare 911 and handed over to authorities at the scene‚” Dollman said.

An inquest docket has been opened by the police.