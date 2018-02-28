On a day when most South Africans celebrated the return of previously estranged cabinet ministers‚ it was business as usual for long-suffering members of parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa)‚ who spent Tuesday morning trying to compel tight-lipped government officials to justify drilling a single borehole for R2.4-million.

It was not to be.

When the dust had settled in committee room V464 of the old assembly‚ Scopa chairman Themba Godi announced he was through wasting time with the Department of Water and Sanitation.

He confirmed the committee would not only support an inquiry into allegations of corruption within the department‚ it would initiate criminal charges against individuals implicated in wrongdoing.

