National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams's counsel said it was irrational to use state funds to pay his predecessor Mxolisi Nxasana a salary for the remaining period of his contract to leave his post.

However‚ this did not mean the appointment of Abrahams was invalid and should be set aside as there was a vacancy when Abrahams was appointed.

These were among the arguments heard in the Constitutional Court Wednesday.

Abrahams's advocate‚ Hilton Epstein‚ SC was presenting argument in the appeal by the NPA and Abrahams against an order by the Pretoria High Court in December‚ which declared as invalid Abrahams's appointment as NDPP.